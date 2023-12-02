UFC Austin Recap: Arman Tsarukyan stops Beneil Dariush early in the first round

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

In the main event of UFC Austin, we saw a massive matchup in the lightweight division. Two top ten contenders will be trying to insert themselves into the title picture as Beneil Dariush (22-5-1) takes on Arman Tsarukyan (20-3).

Beneil Dariush was on the verge of getting a title shot earlier this year when he had the opportunity to take on former champion Charles Oliveira. Unfortunately, he fell short and that loss snapped an eight-fight winning streak. He was hoping to get back to form tonight.

Arman Tsarukyan has bounced back extremely well after his second loss in the octagon to Mateusz Gamrot last year. He won two straight entering tonight and was looking for a signature win that would get him right into the UFC lightweight title picture.

UFC Austin Recap

Round 1

The UFC Austin main event starts with a touch of the gloves. Two big kicks from Dariush starts the striking. Long jab from Tsarukyan and Dariush has his hands high. 1-2 from Tsarukyan and a left from Dariush. Another power kick from Dariush. Long jab now from Dariush.

Huge knee and a right hand from Tsarukyan and down goes Dariush. Three straight shots and Dariush is out cold. Massive statement from Arman Tsarukyan.

Arman Tsarukyan def. Beneil Dariush by KO – Round 1