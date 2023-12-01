UFC Austin Preview: Miesha Tate – Julia Avila

Jul 16, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Miesha Tate (blue gloves) before the fight against Lauren Murphy (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow night in the featured prelim of UFC Austin, a former world champion will make her return. Former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate (19-9) is back as she takes on bantamweight contender Julia Avila (9-2).

For Tate, this will be her first fight since July 2022. Tate made her return in 2021 after nearly five years away from the octagon. She was successful in her return, but after a decision loss to Ketlen Vieira, she decided to move to flyweight. She was put in a potential title eliminator fight with Lauren Murphy and she got beat up in that fight. After another year and a half away, she’s back at bantamweight to take on Avila.

This will be Avila’s first fight back after more than two years away. She suffered a serious knee injury but she’s back and ready to get back to business at 135. Since debuting with the UFC in 2019, Avila has gone 3-1 with the lone loss coming to Sijara Eubanks.

UFC Austin Prediction

I really don’t know what to expect from Miesha Tate in this matchup. I actually loved the idea of her moving to flyweight and thought the Lauren Murphy fight was a showcase opportunity that would’ve led to a title fight. However, she was brutalized in that fight and now is being forced to move back up to 135.

Julia Avila is going to have the big striking advantage at UFC Austin. If she can stay on the outside, I think she’s going to have a ton of success. This fight is ultimately going to come down to whether or not Miesha Tate can land takedowns. Ultimately, I don’t think she’ll land enough to get the job done.

I just see Avila staying at range and landing the bigger shots throughout which will lead her to a decision win at UFC Austin.

Prediction: Julia Avila by Decision