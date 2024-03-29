UFC Atlantic City Main Event Preview: Manon Fiorot – Erin Blanchfield

Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC Atlantic City, we are going to see a title eliminator in the women’s flyweight division. Outside of the two vying for the title currently, the best two contenders in the world will battle it out as Manon Fiorot (11-1) takes on Erin Blanchfield (12-1).

This is a huge fight for both women as the winner is likely going to face off against the winner of the trilogy title fight between champion Alexa Grasso and former champ Valentina Shevchenko. Starting with Blanchfield, she will look to improve to 7-0 inside the octagon.

At just 24-years-old, you could still consider Blanchfield a prospect. However, this prospect is elite and she’s defeating former champions and title challengers. Her last two fights included a decision win over former title challenger Taila Santos and a dominant submission win over former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Blanchfield is the real deal, but the same can be said about her opponent Manon Fiorot. Fiorot debuted in the UFC back in 2021 and has gone a perfect 6-0 just like Blanchfield. Like Blanchfield as well, Fiorot’s resume includes former champions and title challengers.

Her last fight came at UFC Paris where she spoiled the flyweight debut of Rose Namajunas. Prior to that, she had defeated three straight former title challengers in Katlyn Cerminara, Jennifer Maia, and Mayra Bueno Silva. She’s an incredible striker and she’s looking to punch her ticket to a title shot tomorrow.

UFC Atlantic City Prediction

This is your ultimate striker versus grappler matchup. In Blanchfield, you have one of the best pure wrestlers in the division. Her takedowns and grappling skills overall are sensational. That said, she did struggle with some sloppy takedown attempts in her last fight and she did struggle to keep Taila Santos down for a significant amount of time.

If she cannot get the fight down at UFC Atlantic City, she might be in some trouble. Fiorot is lengthy for the division and her striking is sensational. Her precision is something to behold and if this fight is contested at distance, she’s going to pick Blanchfield apart. So, who wins tomorrow night?

I don’t think we are going to see a finish in the main event. I think we go all five rounds and I’m leaning towards Manon Fiorot. I do believe that Blanchfield will land some takedowns early. However, I’m not sure the takedowns will be there for all five rounds and I see significant time on the feet at UFC Atlantic City.

In those moments, I think Fiorot is going to score enough points to grab a close decision win. This is as close as it gets, but I like Fiorot in this one.

Prediction: Manon Fiorot by Decision