UFC Atlanta Co-Main Event Preview and Prediction: Rose Namajunas – Miranda Maverick

Tomorrow night in the co-main event of UFC Atlanta, a former world champion makes her return. “Thug” Rose Namajunas (13-7) is back tomorrow night as she looks to defend her spot in the top ten of the rankings against 11th ranked Miranda Maverick (15-5).

Starting with the former champion, she’s looking to bounce back after her last fight in November. Namajunas lost a decision to Erin Blanchfield in a fight that would’ve likely earned her a title shot with a win. Namajunas lost her flyweight debut against Manon Fiorot but bounced back well with two straight wins. Following the loss to Blanchfield, she’s now 2-2 since moving up to 125.

UFC Atlanta is a dream opportunity for Miranda Maverick. A big stage against a two-time champion. Maverick enters this bout having won four in a row. She started out slow inside the octagon going 4-3 in her first seven. However, she’s really found her stride and she’s hoping for the biggest win of her career tomorrow night.

UFC Atlanta Prediction

Skill for skill, Rose Namajunas is the better fighter between these two. On the feet, I expect Namajunas to have a big advantage with her speed and technique. Overall grappling, I also favor the skillset of Namajunas, but there is a big advantage for Maverick in this matchup as well.

Maverick has tremendous wrestling and she’s incredibly strong. This fight is ultimately going to come down to takedowns and control. Should Maverick be able to take Namajunas down and control her, she has a path to victory. However, Erin Blanchfield struggled with Namajunas in the first couple of rounds and ultimately won because Namajunas faded in their matchup.

This is a three-round fight and I think “Thug” Rose will be able to have the energy it takes to win at least two of the rounds. I expect a very game Miranda Maverick at UFC Atlanta, but I’m going with the former strawweight champion to win a close decision.

Prediction: Rose Namajunas by Decision