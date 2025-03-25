UFC announces main event between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber

The UFC will be in The APEX on May 31st and today they announced a major flyweight main event for the card. The promotion announced that top five contenders Erin Blanchfield (13-2) and Maycee Barber (14-2) will headline in a fight that has potential flyweight championship implications.

This is a massive fight for the flyweight division. Earlier in the month, Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot will fight for the flyweight title. On that same card, former champion Alexa Grasso will take on fifth ranked Natalia Silva. Then you have this main event at the end of the month so it’s shaping up to be a huge month for the UFC’s flyweight division.

Starting with Maycee Barber, this will be her first fight since her decision win over Katlyn Cerminara back in March of last year. Barber was supposed to fight Rose Namajunas last July but had to pull out of the fight. Now, she’s ready to make her return. Barber has won six fights in a row leading up to this main event against Blanchfield.

UFC Vegas 106

Erin Blanchfield made her UFC debut back in 2021 and started out winning her first six fights. That six-fight win streak led her to a main event in Atlantic City against Manon Fiorot. Blanchfield suffered her first loss inside the octagon to Fiorot by unanimous decision.

She returned last November and faced Rose Namajunas at UFC Edmonton in a five-round co-main event. This was a fight where Blanchfield really had to dig deep. She lost the first two rounds to the former champion but she stormed back winning the final three rounds which gave her the decision win. With a win over Maycee Barber in May, she’ll have a strong argument for a title shot.