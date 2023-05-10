UFC announces London headliner between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura

Mar 19, 2022; London, UK; Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) defeats Alexander Volkov (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC is heading back to London in July and this morning, Dana White announced the main event. Per White, the main event will be a heavyweight matchup between England’s own Tom Aspinall (12-3) and tenth ranked Marcin Tybura (24-7).

The card takes place at the 02 Arena on July 22nd. For Tybura, this is a massive opportunity for him. Halfway through 2021, Tybura looked like he was on the verge of title contention. He had won five fights in a row and was taking on Alexander Volkov.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t a good performance from Tybura and he lost a unanimous decision. Following that, he took on the previously unbeaten Alexandr Romanov and handed him his first loss of his career. Most recently, Tybura defeated Blagoy Ivanov at a UFC Fight Night on February 4th.

UFC London

Tom Aspinall came into the UFC like a bat out of Hell. He won his first five fights and not a single fight saw the third round. Hell, only one of those fights saw the second round and that fight ended just a minute into the second round with he submitted former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski.

Last July, Aspinall headlined a UFC event in London. He was taking on Curtis Blaydes and many thought he would be in line for a title shot had he won. Well, 15 seconds into the fight, Aspinall went down with a serious knee injury and the fight was over.

Surgery and rehab followed. Now, Aspinall is back and ready to go. He will make his return almost exactly a year removed from the fight against Blaydes. I’m expecting him to be a huge favorite for this matchup in July.