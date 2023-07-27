UFC announces headliner between Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot

Aug 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Rafael Fiziev (blue gloves) reacts to fight against Bobby Green (red gloves) during UFC 265 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC has finalized a headliner between two lightweight contenders in the top seven. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto announced today via Dana White that Rafael Fiziev (12-2) and Mateusz Gamrot (22-2) will go head-to-head in a couple of months.

The bout will headline a UFC Fight Night on September 23rd. For Gamrot, he will be looking for his second straight win. After four very impressive wins including one over Armen Tsarukyan, Gamrot took on Beneil Dariush last October and lost a decision.

Following that loss, he took a short notice fight against Jalin Turner who was on a big time winning streak. Gamrot had some rocky moments in the fight, but leaned heavy on his grappling and won a decision. The win got him back on track and now he takes on a fellow top ten lightweight in Rafael Fiziev.

UFC Fight Night Main Event

After losing his UFC debut, Rafael Fiziev won six straight fights heading into 2023. He defeated the likes of Rafael Dos Anjos, Bobby Green, and Renato Moicano. Those wins led him to a fight with Justin Gaethje that took place in March at UFC 286. Fiziev got off to a good start in that matchup.

However, as the fight went on, Gaethje was able to pull out in front and won a close decision. Now, Fiziev is looking to get back on track with a win. If he can keep this fight standing, he should have a huge advantage with a great opportunity to pickup a highlight win over the elite grappler in Gamrot.