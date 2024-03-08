UFC: Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko to coach TUF ahead of their trilogy

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Today on International Women’s Day, the UFC and Dana White had some news regarding The Ultimate Fighter. White took to social media to announce that flyweight champion Alexa Grasso (16-3-1) and former flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-4-1) will serve as the next coaches of TUF.

Grasso and Shevchenko fought for the first time just about a year ago at UFC 285. Shevchenko entered as the champion and was seen by many as the best female fighter on the planet. Up two rounds to one entering the fourth, Shevchenko threw a sloppy spinning back kick that Grasso took advantage of.

Grasso got the back of Shevchenko, locked in a choke and became the champion. The two rematched last year on Mexican Independence Day and they fought to a draw. It was a very controversial decision as Grasso was given a 10-8 final round by one judge in a round that was extremely competitive.

Had that round been scored correctly as a 10-9, Shevchenko would’ve won a decision and once again would’ve been UFC flyweight champion. Instead, that score caused the fight to be called a draw. Now, we have confirmation that they will fight again.

UFC’s Ultimate Fighter

In the announcement today, White didn’t give any specifics regarding the Ultimate Fighter outside of the fact that it debuts in June. To me, it’s seeming like these two are lining up to once again fight at Mexican Independence Day. UFC 306 is on Mexican Independence Day and it will go down at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

With it being the first combat sports event at The Sphere, White has promised to make it one of the best shows they’ve ever done. With current timing, it looks like this title fight will happen there. I’m sure that won’t make Shevchenko thrilled as she blamed that for the terrible judging during their last fight, but what can you do?