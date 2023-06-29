UFC adds Tracy Cortez – Jasmine Jasudavicius to Mexican Independence Day card

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC continues to fill out it’s Mexican Independence Day card on September 16th and tonight we learned of a matchup between ranked flyweights that’ll take place on the card. MMA Junkie’s Nolan King first reported that top fifteen flyweights Tracy Cortez (10-1) and Jasmine Jasudavicius (9-2) will fight on the card.

Of course, the card is headlined by the flyweight title rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. This week, we also learned that Kelvin Gastelum and Shavkat Rakhmonov will serves as the co-main event for the card.

When Tracy Cortez makes the walk on September 16th, it’ll be the first time since May of last year when she defeated Melissa Gatto by decision. Cortez lost her first professional MMA bout but is a perfect 10-0 since then. After winning a contract on The Contender Series, Cortez has gone a perfect 4-0 inside the octagon.

Much like Tracy Cortez, Jasmine Jasudavicius earned her contract on The Contender Series. She defeated Kay Hansen in her promotional debut but then lost to Natalia Silva last June. She’s already fought twice this year and she’s won both of her fights.

Most recently, she fought Miranda Maverick at UFC 289 in front of her home country of Canada. Jasudavicius put on an incredible performance that earned her the victory and put her into the top fifteen. This is a big fight for both her and Cortez as they look to climb the ladder at 125 pounds.