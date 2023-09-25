UFC adds Kelvin Gastelum – Sean Brady to December 2nd card

The UFC has been on an absolute roll adding big time matchups to their cards that close out the year. Yesterday, we learned of another banger booked in the welterweight division. X user MagicM_MMABets was the first to report that a bout between Kelvin Gastelum (18-8) and Sean Brady (15-1) was agreed to.

The bout will take place at a UFC Fight Night on December 2nd. The location of the event is currently up in the air with some rumors suggesting that the event will take place in Minneapolis. For Brady, he’s going to be looking to bounce back from his first career loss.

The last time we saw him was last October when he took on Belal Muhammad. It was a sensational performance from Muhammad who stopped Brady in the second round. Following the bout, Brady’s had two fights that were setup. One against Michel Pereira and another against Jack Della Maddalena.

Both of those fights fell through and now, Brady is finally ready to get back inside the octagon and he’ll be welcoming Kelvin Gastelum back to the UFC’s welterweight division.

UFC Fight Night

Kelvin Gastelum has always been better suited for the welterweight division when you look at his stature. However, he enjoyed so much success at 185 that it was hard to argue with him. He made it all the way to an interim title fight with Israel Adesanya a few years ago.

However, after his bout with Adesanya things went downhill for Gastelum. Injuries and a 1-4 stretch really hindered his standing in the UFC’s middleweight division. He took some time off and returned back in March where he took on Chris Curtis. It was a close fight, but Gastelum was able to pickup the victory.

Following that bout, he announced he would be moving to welterweight. Originally, he was supposed to face Shavkat Rakhmonov at Noche UFC, but Gastelum had to pull out of the fight. Now, he’s getting to take on Brady in December.