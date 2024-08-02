UFC Abu Dhabi Preview and Prediction: Tony Ferguson – Michael Chiesa

Tomorrow at UFC Abu Dhabi, we are going to see a matchup of veterans that was so supposed to happen back in 2016. Former interim lightweight champion and Ultimate Fighter winner Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson (25-10) will look to snap his historic losing streak as he takes on fellow Ultimate Fighter winner Michael Chiesa (16-7).

Let’s be honest, both of these fighters desperately need a win if they want their careers to continue in the UFC. Let’s start with Chiesa who has lost three in a row. Chiesa has hinted that he’s nearing the end of his career especially after his last fight where he was stopped by Kevin Holland in the first round. It was his first fight in almost two years and with a history of bad injuries and this bad losing streak on his shoulders, tomorrow might be it regardless for Chiesa.

Standing across from him is going to be Tony Ferguson. Ferguson’s situation is a sad one. From 2013 to 2019, Tony Ferguson was something special. He won 12 fights in a row and became the UFC’s interim lightweight champion. He was truly the boogey man of the lightweight division.

Then, he lost an interim title fight against Justin Gaethje and since that fight it’s been all down hill. Ferguson has now lost seven fights in a row and is looking at a historic eight-fight losing streak should he lose tomorrow. Dana White didn’t want Ferguson to fight agains after his loss to Paddy Pimblett last year, but he’s giving him one more chance tomorrow.

UFC Abu Dhabi Prediction

Honest to God, I really don’t know what to expect at UFC Abu Dhabi. If this fight was years ago, I’d have a better idea, but I really don’t know what to expect tomorrow. Ferguson has shown decent striking in his last few fights even dropping Michael Chandler in their fight back in 2022.

He still has very solid movement and he’s pretty tricky to deal with. Michael Chiesa looked stuck in the mud in his last fight against Kevin Holland. His striking didn’t look good at all and he wasn’t able to take Holland down. Honestly, Chiesa has one chance in this fight and that’s taking Ferguson down and holding him there.

El Cucuy has good submissions and has always been good on the ground, but if Bobby Green can submit him, Michael Chiesa can as well. If they strike, I think Ferguson snaps his losing streak. However, I’m not sure Ferguson will be able to stop takedowns like he used to. With that, I think Michael Chiesa gets the win at UFC Abu Dhabi. I think he’ll also submit Ferguson in the second round after getting his back.

Prediction: Michael Chiesa by Submission