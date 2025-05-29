UFC Abu Dhabi adds Petr Yan – Marcus McGhee

The UFC is heading to Abu Dhabi on July 26th and today we learned of a big time bantamweight contest that’s getting added to the card. Cageside Press was the first to report that signed agreements are in place for former world champion Petr Yan (18-5) to face off against 13th ranked Marcus McGhee (10-1).

Petr Yan vs. Marcus McGhee is signed and official for #UFCAbuDhabi on July 26, sources tell Cageside Press



FULL STORY: https://t.co/l0RmcZt1Dk pic.twitter.com/orGjbzIH2T — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) May 29, 2025

Not going to lie, I’m a little puzzled by the matchmaking here. For Petr Yan, he’s currently ranked second in the bantamweight division. He has won two fights in a row and seems to be on the cusp of another shot at the world title. Outside of fighting just to stay active, I don’t see the real upside in fighting 13th ranked Marcus McGhee. Yan’s last two fights were wins over Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo.

While it’s a puzzling fight for Yan, it’s a massive opportunity for McGhee. McGhee has the opportunity to jump over everyone and jump right into title contention. McGhee has won six in a row including all four of his UFC fights. Three fights in which he earned performances bonuses for. His last win came back in November as he defeated Jonathan Martinez by decision.