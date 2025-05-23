UFC Abu Dhabi adds Movsar Evloev – Aaron Pico

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC heads to Abu Dhabi on July 26th and we just learned of an absolute banger in the featherweight division that will serve as the co-main event. Bloody Elbow was the first to report that top contender Movsar Evloev (19-0) will be welcoming Aaron Pico (13-4) to the octagon.

Pico was recently signed with the UFC and the promotion was interested in booking him against Evloev but the fight fell through. Evloev was thought to be next in line for a title shot, but it appears that he’ll need to get one more win and that win will have to come against Pico. The co-main event fight is scheduled for five rounds.

For Evloev, he will be looking to move to 10-0 inside the octagon. The former M-1 champion made his debut back in 2019 and has gone a perfect 9-0 with wins over the likes of Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen, and Diego Lopes. If he gets this win at UFC Abu Dhabi, he’ll definitely be next in line for a title shot.

Standing across from him will be Aaron Pico. Pico was one of the most hyped prospects in MMA history when he made his professional debut with Bellator back in 2017. Unfortunately for Pico, he went just 4-3 in his first seven. However, since joining Jackson-Wink and really getting serious about his career, he’s gone 9-1 in his last ten fights with the lone loss coming via injury TKO when he hurt his shoulder.