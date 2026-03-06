UFC 328 goes down in Newark on May 9th and tonight, we learned of a big time heavyweight matchup that’s being added to that card. Leo Guimaraes broke the news this evening that top five heavyweight contenders Alexander Volkov (39-11) and Waldo Cortes-Acosta (17-2) will fight on the main card.

This could be a matchup that has title implications in the heavyweight division. While not confirmed, the White House card in June is likely going to feature Alex Pereira fighting for an interim or undisputed heavyweight title. Depending on Tom Aspinall’s recovery, the winner of this fight in May could present the next challenger.

Starting with Volkov, he’s coming off a split decision win over Jailton Almeida. That win followed a controversial split decision loss to Ciryl Gane in which many believed he won. That loss to Gane snapped a four-fight win streak for Volkov.

Now, he’ll take on Cortes-Acosta. Cortes-Acosta took on Derrick Lewis at UFC 324 on the first Paramount card and he knocked him out in the second round. It was his third straight win by finish after he lost to Sergei Pavlovich last August.