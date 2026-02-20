UFC 327 is scheduled for April 11th and while it’s not been officially announced, the card is going to take place in Miami, Florida. Tonight, we learned that a flyweight title fight will happen on the card. Flyweight champion Joshua Van (16-2) will defend his title against Tatsuro Taira (18-1).

Van announced the fight during a fan Q&A today and it was first reported by Real Kevin K on X. This will be Van’s first title defense after he won the belt back in December. Van dethroned longtime champion Alexandre Pantoja after Pantoja suffered an injury just seconds into the fight.

The win capped off an incredible year by Van which saw him go from being unranked to the champion. Now, he’ll take on top contender Tatsuro Taira.

Taira suffered his lone loss back in 2024 in a split decision against former title challenger Brandon Royval. Since then, he’s won back-to-back fights over Hyun Sung Park and then he became the first man to finish former UFC champion Brandon Moreno. That performance was enough to earn him a crack at the title.