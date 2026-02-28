UFC 327 goes down in Miami on April 11th and last night, Dana White announced on social media that a new light heavyweight champion is going to be crowned. Alex Pereira (13-3) is vacating the light heavyweight title and with that, former champion Jiri Prochazka (32-5-1) and top contender Carlos Ulberg (13-1) will fight for the vacant title.

Starting with Prochazka, the only man to beat him inside the octagon is Alex Pereira. Outside of his two losses to Pereira, Prochazka is 6-0 with six finishes. After his second loss to Pereira, he’s bounced back with back-to-back finishes over Khalil Rountree and fellow former champion Jamahal Hill. Now, he’ll take on Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327.

City Kickboxing’s Ulberg had a lot of hype behind him when he made his way to the UFC. The former kickboxer won a contract on The Contender Series and then he got stopped in his first fight inside the octagon. Since then, he’s a perfect 9-0 with wins over the likes of Dominick Reyes, Jan Blachowicz, and Volkan Oezdemir.