Tomorrow night, UFC 327 goes down in Miami, Florida. In the main event, the vacant light heavyweight title is on the line as former champion Jiri Prochazka (32-5-1) takes on top contender Carlos Ulberg (13-1).

The morning, the official weigh-ins are going down in Miami and they begin at 9:00 AM ET. Follow along below for live results from this morning’s weigh-ins.

UFC 327 Main Card

Light Heavyweight Title: Jiri Prochazka (203) – Carlos Ulberg (204)

Light Heavyweight: Azamat Murzakanov (205) – Paulo Costa (205)

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes (261) – Josh Hokit (233)

Light Heavyweight: Dominick Reyes (205) – Johnny Walker (205)

Featherweight: Cub Swanson (146) – Nate Landwehr (145)

Prelims

Featherweight: Patricio Pitbull (145) – Aaron Pico (145)

Welterweight: Kevin Holland (171) – Randy Brown (171)

Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot (156) – Esteban Ribovics (155)

Strawweight: Tatiana Suarez (116) – Lupita Godinez (116)

Lightweight: MarQuel Mederos (155) – Chris Padilla (158)*

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum (185) – Vicente Luque (185)

Welterweight: Charles Radtke (170) – Francisco Prado (170)

*Chris Padilla weighed in 2 pounds over the lightweight limit.