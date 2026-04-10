Tomorrow night, UFC 327 goes down in Miami, Florida. In the main event, the vacant light heavyweight title is on the line as former champion Jiri Prochazka (32-5-1) takes on top contender Carlos Ulberg (13-1).
The morning, the official weigh-ins are going down in Miami and they begin at 9:00 AM ET. Follow along below for live results from this morning’s weigh-ins.
UFC 327 Main Card
Light Heavyweight Title: Jiri Prochazka (203) – Carlos Ulberg (204)
Light Heavyweight: Azamat Murzakanov (205) – Paulo Costa (205)
Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes (261) – Josh Hokit (233)
Light Heavyweight: Dominick Reyes (205) – Johnny Walker (205)
Featherweight: Cub Swanson (146) – Nate Landwehr (145)
Prelims
Featherweight: Patricio Pitbull (145) – Aaron Pico (145)
Welterweight: Kevin Holland (171) – Randy Brown (171)
Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot (156) – Esteban Ribovics (155)
Strawweight: Tatiana Suarez (116) – Lupita Godinez (116)
Lightweight: MarQuel Mederos (155) – Chris Padilla (158)*
Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum (185) – Vicente Luque (185)
Welterweight: Charles Radtke (170) – Francisco Prado (170)
*Chris Padilla weighed in 2 pounds over the lightweight limit.
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