In the co-main event of UFC 327, we are going to see a banger of a matchup in the light heavyweight division. Undefeated knockout artist Azamat Murzakanov (16-0) will put his undefeated record on the line against former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa (15-4).

Paulo Costa is moving up to 205 on the heels of a big time win against Roman Kopylov last year. Costa had a brutal 1-4 stretch prior to that win over Kopylov and tonight, he was looking to show that he’s back to his prime self by taking out one of the top light heavyweight contenders.

However, that wasn’t going to be an easy task. Azamat Murzakanov has done nothing but win since he got to the UFC. The undefeated light heavyweight contender entered tonight a perfect 6-0 inside the octagon and he was coming off a huge knockout win over Aleksandar Rakic.

UFC 327 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 327 co-main event begins with Costa taking the center. Lots of feints and a wide stance from Costa early on. Low kick starts things from Costa and Murzakanov starts plotting forward. Inside leg kick from Costa catches Murzakanov off balances as he tries to land a left.

Costa just misses with a big right hand. Murzakanov just misses with a combination of his own. Both men are a little out of range right now. Nasty body kick lands for Costa and Murzakanov is really upping the pressure here. Murzakanov is head hunting here and Costa throws another low kick. Another big body kick from Costa.

An eye poke pauses the fight and now they are back at things. Murzakanov is really trying to close the distance here. Check right hand from Murzakanov and Costa slams home a body kick. Nasty right hand from Costa and a low kick from Costa. Costa is really getting the better of things here in the opening round.

Right hand from Costa and not sure if Murzakanov got hurt there or if he slipped but Costa is on top. Short elbow from Costa here. Murzakanov gets back to his feet but that’s a dominant opening round for Paulo Costa at UFC 327.

Round 2

Entering the second round and Murzakanov needs to get some respect from Costa to get back in this fight. Costa opens with a big leg kick. Sharp jab from Costa. Spinning backfist misses badly from Murzakanov. Costa is just lighting up Murzakanov here with kicks to the legs and the body.

Big jab from Murzakanov lands and that was one of the cleanest shots he’s landed. Big shot to the body from Murzakanov and then he rips to the body again. Murzakanov changing targets here and Costa is slowing down a bit. Another big shot to the body from Murzakanov and Costa fires back a kick.

Costa lands another big body kick and now Murzakanov lands a big left hand. Nasty body shot from Murzakanov and Costa looks up at the click with half the round remaining. Huge left from Murzakanov and that hurt Costa. Another left and Costa smiles but he’s tired.

Huge left counter from Murzakanov and Costa desperately clinches. Murzakanov shrugs him off. Both men land huge shots to the body and then Murzakanov gets a takedown. He goes for a submission but Costa gets out of it. The round ends and it’s 1-1 on my card.

Round 3

Entering the final round at UFC 327 and whoever wins this round wins this fight. Costa lands a couple of really big shots right away and Murzakanov is hurt. Costa is going after him hard here and Murzakanov looks hurt and tired. Nasty body kick and a right hand from Costa.

Costa is completely taking over here in the third round. Head kick from Costa and down and out goes Murzakanov. Paulo Costa with a huge knockout win.

Paulo Costa def. Azamat Murzakanov by KO – Round 3