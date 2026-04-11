In the featured matchup of the main card of UFC 327, we are going to see a big matchup in the heavyweight division. Former title challenger and top five heavyweight Curtis “Razor” Blaydes (19-5, 1 NC) will be taking on rising contender Josh Hokit (8-0).

It’s been an eventful and odd fight week for Josh Hokit who is quickly in the running for the new king of cringe. Nevertheless, the former NFL player was looking to move to 3-0 in the UFC tonight and vault himself into the title picture.

To do that, he would need to beat Curtis Blaydes. Blaydes was coming off a win against Rizvan Kuniev last year and over the last ten years, Blaydes has been in there with the best of the best inside the octagon. He was looking to show that there were levels tonight.

UFC 327 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 327 heavyweight contest begins with immediate pressure from Hokit and he immediately starts throwing right hands. Both men are just trading huge shots. Hokit has Blaydes hurt badly and these two are just winging massive shots. Blaydes fires back and then he gets dropped by Hokit.

Blaydes goes for a desperation takedown. Hokit defends and he comes back with big haymakers. Now Blaydes gets a takedown and Hokit is looking really tired here. Hokit gets back up and Blaydes is busted up badly. Both men are looking tired and Blaydes gets another takedown.

Hokit gets to the fence and he gets back up. Blaydes pushes him against the fence with two minutes left. Big right hand on the break for Blaydes. Blaydes has a ton of energy right now and he’s just going after Hokit. Big bombs from Blaydes and Hokit fires back. These two are just throwing everything they have right now.

The break away and Hokit flips him off. The round ends and I give the first round to Curtis Blaydes.

Round 2

Entering the second at UFC 327 and that was one of the craziest rounds in recent memory. Hokit comes forward to start the second and he lands a jab. Massive right hand from Hokit lands clean and now Blaydes fires back. Blaydes goes for a takedown but Hokit defends and flips him off.

Jab from Blaydes and Hokit goes on the pressure. Huge right from Hokit after an uppercut from Blaydes. Hokit is lighting up Blaydes here and he’s taking control of this fight. Uppercut from Blaydes and Hokit lands a nasty knee to the body. Combination from Hokit who is the much fresher fighter here.

Combination now from Blaydes. Nasty body shot from Blaydes and an uppercut from Hokit. Combination from Hokit and Blaydes is on skates right now. I have no idea how Blaydes is surviving this onslaught right now. Now it’s Blaydes that cracks Hokit. Lead elbow from Blaydes and now he goes to the body.

Another nasty body shot from Blaydes. One minute left in another crazy round. Blaydes is doing work in the clinch right now. Huge knee now from Hokit. The round ends and I give the second to Hokit after both men land crazy right hands.

Round 3

Entering the third at UFC 327 and this is one of the craziest fights I’ve ever seen. Hokit opens with a massive combination and then Blaydes first one back. Huge leg kick from Blaydes. Blaydes lands a nasty combination and Hokit clinches. Both men are trading shots the body here.

Big left now from Blaydes on the break. Big jab now from Blaydes and Blaydes is landing nicely in this third round. Big jab now from Hokit and Blaydes answers back. Left hand from Blaydes and then a nasty right hand. Uppercut from Holit. 1-2 now lands from Blaydes and now another right hand from Blaydes.

Hokit has Blaydes against the fence here and he lands a combination. Big elbow from Blaydes. Another right hand lands clean from Blaydes and a combination. Combination from Hokit lands and Blaydes come back with a big right hand. Combination from Hokit and Blaydes answers with a right hand. Short elbow from Hokit and Blaydes answers with a combination. Either man can get this decision at UFC 327.

Josh Hokit def. Curtis Blaydes by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)