On the main card of UFC 327, we are going to see a light heavyweight matchup where you might not want to blink. Former title challenger Dominick Reyes (15-5) is back as he takes on the always entertaining Johnny Walker (22-9, 1 NC).

Johnny Walker was looking to win his second fight in a row tonight. The last time we saw him he played the role of spoiler as he stopped Zhang Mingyang in China. Tonight, he was looking to hand Dominick Reyes his second straight loss.

After having some time away between 2022 and 2024 following four straight losses, Dominick Reyes returned with three straight wins to put himself right back in the mix at 205. He was stopped by Carlos Ulberg in his last fight but he was looking to get back to his winning ways at UFC 327.

UFC 327 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 327 light heavyweight contest begins with Reyes taking the center. Sharp jab off a leg kick from Reyes to start things out. Walker is very kick heavy in the opening minute looking for the leg kicks. Walker slams one home to the calf and now another. Body kick lands for Reyes and now he goes to the leg.

Left over the top from Reyes and Walker throws another kick. The pace slows a bit as both men are just feeling things out now. Another calf kick lands for Walker and Reyes comes up top with one. Wild right just misses from Reyes. Leg kick and then Walker comes up top with one but Reyes blocks.

Reyes’ front leg is just getting chewed up by the kicks of Johnny Walker. Counter left from Reyes lands as Walker comes forward. Another counter left from Reyes as Walker tries to enter. Walker right back on the kicks. Walker throws a big combination and it just glances off the chin of Reyes. The round ends and it’s 1-0 Walker on my card.

Round 2

Second round underway at UFC 327 and the crowd is getting restless with this one. Both men are right back on the kicks to start the striking. Body kick lands for Reyes and then Walker comes up top with one. Walker lands another calf kick.

Lots of boos from the crowd and Reyes lands a clean left hand. Lead uppercut from Reyes and then Walker lands a counter. Head kick just misses from Reyes. Walker lands two straight big calf kicks and that slows Reyes down. There is a lot of swelling on the calf for Reyes.

Jab and a body kick from Reyes. Leg kick again from Walker. Both men are just trading light shots here and the crowd starts booing and chanting that the fight is boring. The round comes to a close and I lean a little towards Reyes.

Round 3

Entering the final round at UFC 327 and nobody including the fans seems to be winning this one. I think if someone makes a statement in this round, they’ll win the fight. Reyes tries to land a right and whiffs then Walker whiffs with his own counter. Both men trade low kicks.

Reyes doubles up on his kicks and then Walker circles away. Nothing is really happened in the first half of the round. Both men just continue to trade calf kicks and the commentators are openly talking about how badly this fight sucks. Walker and Reyes end the fight with lots of boos from the crowd.

Dominick Reyes def. Johnny Walker by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)