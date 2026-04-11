In the featured prelim of UFC 327, we are going to see a featherweight matchup between two Bellator legends. Former two-division Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull (37-8) will try to get his second win inside the octagon as he takes on Aaron Pico (13-5).

Pitbull made his octagon debut almost exactly a year ago in Miami where he lost to Yair Rodriguez. He bounced back over the summer with a win over Dan Ige and he was looking to pickup his second win tonight.

To do that, he would have to beat Aaron Pico. Pico debuted with a lot of hype back in August at UFC 319 against Lerone Murphy. Pico was looking great until he was caught by a spinning back elbow. He was looking to erase that memory tonight with a win.

UFC 327 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 327 featured prelim begins with both men nearly running to the center of the octagon. Pico feinting the jab early on. Sharp jab lands for Pico and then he fires a 1-2. Calf kick now for Pico and a left hook. Right over the top from Pitbull and then he lands a stiff jab.

Right hand over the top from Pitbull and Pico shoots for a takedown. However, Pitbull shrugs him off and they are back to striking. Nasty calf kick lands for Pitbull. Pitbull’s striking defense is holding up early as he blocks a combination from Pico. Another nasty leg kick from Pitbull lands.

Pitbull lands a jab and a check left lands for Pico. Beautiful takedown from Pico with two and a half minutes left in the round. Pitbull gets some distance and he tries to get up but Pico has him against the fence here. Pitbull explodes and he gets back to his feet. Pico right back on the combinations and he lands a clean one.

Big low kick now from Pico. Right hand lands down the middle for Pitbull when Pico was kicking and that busted Pico’s nose open. Round ends and it’s likely 1-0 Pitbull at UFC 327.

Round 2

Second round begins and both men land jabs. Big low kick from Pitbull. Pico lands a huge combination and Pitbull looks stunned here. Pico doesn’t rush in but Pitbull looked hurt there. Nasty combination from Pico and he digs one to the body. Big leg kick now from Pico. Another big combination from Pico and Pitbull is trying to get space.

Big takedown now from Pico but Pitbull pops right back to his feet. Pico is lighting Pitbull up on the feet here in the second round. His boxing looks tremendous. Pico rips to the body again. Right counter now lands for Pico and he drops Pitbull with a combination.

Pitbull is back up and Pico is staying composed here. Another nasty body shot and a 1-2. Knee to the body from Pitbull gets him some space. Huge 1-2 from Pico snaps Pitbull’s head back. Right straight and then another right staggers Pitbull. Takedown from Pico and that’ll end the round. Dominant second round for Aaron Pico.

Round 3

Entering the third round and it’s either 1-1 or 2-0 Pico so Pitbull might need a finish here at UFC 327. Pitbull opens the striking with a leg kick. Big jab now from Pico. Counter combination finished with a huge shot to the body from Pico. Another combination from Pico and he’s showing off some of the best boxing in the UFC right now.

Pico shoots for a takedown but Pitbull defends it. They break away and it’s back to the striking. Three jabs now from Pico. Another combination from Pico. Pico is just busting up Patricio Pitbull here. They clinch and Pitbull lands a couple of nice knees to the body. Sharp elbow on the break from Pitbull.

Level change and a quick takedown from Aaron Pico. Pitbull gets to his feet and Pico drags him right back down. One minute left in the fight and it’s going to take a miracle here from Pitbull. Pitbull breaks free with 20 seconds left to work. He’s trying to press forward but his face is busted up. The fight ends and Aaron Pico should get his first UFC win.