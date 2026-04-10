In the featured prelim of UFC 327, we are going to see a featherweight matchup between two Bellator legends. Former two-division Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull (37-8) will try to get his second win inside the octagon as he takes on Aaron Pico (13-5).

Patricio Pitbull was granted his release from the PFL after he defended his featherweight title in March 2024. Prior to him getting his release, the promotion tried to book a title fight with Aaron Pico and it never materialized. Pico was put on the shelf and Pitbull walked.

Pitbull came to the UFC last April in Miami and lost to Yair Rodriguez. He got a bounce back win against Dan Ige in July and then was supposed to face Losene Keita in September but that fight was cancelled after Keita failed to make weight.

After sitting on the shelf and after his contract expired, Aaron Pico signed with the UFC last year and immediately jumped into the main event scene. He faced Lerone Murphy in his debut in August but he was originally supposed to face Movsar Evloev.

It was expected that Pico would fight for the featherweight title with a win. He looked great early against Murphy but then was caught with the perfect spinning back elbow that put him out cold. Now, he’s looking to bounce back in a big way against a fellow Bellator great.

UFC 327 Prediction

I’m a big believer in Aaron Pico and I still believe that he can find his way to a UFC title one day. He has all the tools to be something truly special and we’ve really seen him grow into that over the last six years where he’s gone 9-2 with one of those losses coming via injury.

Patricio Pitbull just hasn’t looked the same in the UFC and you have to wonder if he’s just going downhill. The former Bellator champ is turning 39 later this year and we know what happens as fighters age in the lower weight classes.

In terms of this fight, I just think there are too many advantages for Pico. He’s going to have the speed advantage and he’s going to have the wrestling advantage. His technical striking is also better and as long as he can avoid the knockout shot from Pitbull, this fight is his for the taking.

Prediction: Aaron Pico by TKO