On the prelims of UFC 327 this Saturday night, we are going to see a fun matchup in the welterweight division between two guys knocking on the door of the rankings. Fan favorite Kevin Holland (28-15, 1 NC) is back as he takes on “Rudeboy” Randy Brown (20-7).

Starting with Holland, he enters the octagon coming off back-to-back losses last year. After two straight wins in his return to the welterweight division, Holland lost to Daniel Rodriguez and Mike Malott to end his 2026. Now, he’s back and he’s looking to get a win over Randy Brown.

Brown has consistently been a solid performer in the UFC’s welterweight division over the past few years. Going back to 2021, Brown is 8-3 in his last 11 with one of those losses being a very questionable decision. In his last fight back in November, he was stopped by Gabriel Bonfim in the second round.

In terms of this matchup, Kevin Holland is always a massive question mark for me. Sometimes he shows up and looks like a top-tier fighter and other times he looks like he’s just going through the motions. In terms of pure skill and well-roundedness I actually like Randy Brown in this matchup.

I think Brown’s striking is cleaner and I think he will be able to negate the advantages that Holland typically has over his opponents. I think both men will have moments, but I like Randy Brown to get a decision at UFC 327.

Prediction: Randy Brown by Decision