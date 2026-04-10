On the main card of UFC 327, we are going to see a light heavyweight matchup where you might not want to blink. Former title challenger Dominick Reyes (15-5) is back as he takes on the always entertaining Johnny Walker (22-9, 1 NC).

Starting with Johnny Walker, he’s coming off a huge win in his last fight where he stopped the hype of Zhang Mingyang in China by second round TKO. Prior to that, Walker had been stopped in back-to-back fights against Volkan Oezdemir and Magomed Ankalaev.

Now, he’ll be taking on former title challenger Dominick Reyes. Back in November 2022, Reyes was knocked out by Ryan Spann in the first round and I thought his career might be finished. He had lost four in a row and things just didn’t look good for him.

Reyes took a couple of years off and returned in June 2024. Over the next year, he won three fights in a row capped off by a knockout of Nikita Krylov in the first round. He then faced Carlos Ulberg in a title eliminator and got knocked out in the first round. Now, he’s looking to bounce back again at UFC 327.

UFC 327 Prediction

This is one of the fights on the card that I just have no idea on how to pick. Both of these guys have the potential to look incredible but they also both have the potential to get completely knocked out. We’ve seen them both be the nail and they’ve both been the hammer.

I like Dominick Reyes at UFC 327. I think his striking is more clean and technical and I think he’s going to catch Walker when Walker is being a little wild. If Reyes keeps things tight in terms of his striking, I think the finish will be there and he’ll find it.

Prediction: Dominick Reyes by TKO