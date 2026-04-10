Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC 327, the vacant light heavyweight title is on the line. Former champion Jiri Prochazka (32-5-1) will try to regain the title as he takes on top contender and dangerous striker Carlos Ulberg (13-1).

Alex Pereira vacated the light heavyweight title to move to heavyweight leading to this matchup. Pereira is also the only man to get the better of Jiri Prochazka inside the octagon. Since joining the UFC back in 2020, Prochazka is 6-2 with six knockouts only losing to Pereira. In his last two fights, Prochazka has knocked out Khalil Rountree and Jamahal Hill.

Now, he’ll take on Carlos Ulberg. The kickboxer had some hype behind him after he earned a UFC contract on The Contender Series back in 2020. However, he got stopped in his octagon debut a few months later. Since then, he’s been perfect winning nine in a row leading to this title shot tomorrow night.

UFC 327 Prediction

Carlos Ulberg has the better technical striking ability and if this fight was purely at distance, Ulberg would get the better of things. However, I really am struggling to see how Ulberg is going to win this fight with Prochazka outside of putting him out cold with a counter shot which is not easy to do.

Outside of Alex Pereira, nobody has been able to seriously hurt Prochazka. He took massive shots from Khalil Rountree, Jamahal Hill, and Aleksandar Rakic and just walked through it. I know that Ulberg knocked out Dominick Reyes in his last fight, but I just don’t think he has the power it’s going to take to put Prochazka out.

Eventually, I think the storm comes for Ulberg tomorrow night and I don’t think he’ll survive it. Like every opponent in the UFC that he’s faced outside of Alex Pereira, I think Prochazka breaks Ulberg as the fight goes on and gets his finish and his belt back.

Prediction: Jiri Prochazka by TKO