UFC 327 goes down in Miami, Florida tonight. In the main event, the vacant light heavyweight title is on the line as former champion Jiri Prochazka (32-5-1) takes on top contender Carlos Ulberg (13-1).

The prelims begin on Paramount Plus at 5:30 PM ET with the main card beginning at 9:00 PM ET. You can follow along below for live results from tonight’s action.

UFC 327 Main Card

Light Heavyweight Title: Jiri Prochazka – Carlos Ulberg

Light Heavyweight: Azamat Murzakanov – Paulo Costa

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes – Josh Hokit

Light Heavyweight: Dominick Reyes – Johnny Walker

Featherweight: Cub Swanson – Nate Landwehr

Prelims

Featherweight: Patricio Pitbull – Aaron Pico

Welterweight: Kevin Holland – Randy Brown

Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot – Esteban Ribovics

Strawweight: Tatiana Suarez – Lupita Godinez

Lightweight: MarQuel Mederos – Chris Padilla

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum – Vicente Luque

Welterweight: Charles Radtke def. Francisco Prado by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)