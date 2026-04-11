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April 11, 2026
MMA: UFC 320 - Prochazka vs Rountree Jr
Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

UFC 327 goes down in Miami, Florida tonight. In the main event, the vacant light heavyweight title is on the line as former champion Jiri Prochazka (32-5-1) takes on top contender Carlos Ulberg (13-1).

The prelims begin on Paramount Plus at 5:30 PM ET with the main card beginning at 9:00 PM ET. You can follow along below for live results from tonight’s action.

UFC 327 Main Card

Light Heavyweight Title: Jiri ProchazkaCarlos Ulberg

Light Heavyweight: Azamat MurzakanovPaulo Costa

Heavyweight: Curtis BlaydesJosh Hokit

Light Heavyweight: Dominick ReyesJohnny Walker

Featherweight: Cub SwansonNate Landwehr

Prelims

Featherweight: Patricio PitbullAaron Pico

Welterweight: Kevin HollandRandy Brown

Lightweight: Mateusz GamrotEsteban Ribovics

Strawweight: Tatiana SuarezLupita Godinez

Lightweight: MarQuel MederosChris Padilla

Middleweight: Kelvin GastelumVicente Luque

Welterweight: Charles Radtke def. Francisco Prado by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

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By Daniel Cunningham
My name is Daniel, and I love MMA. My goal is provide the best possible coverage of the MMA ... More about Daniel Cunningham
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