UFC 327 goes down in Miami, Florida tonight. In the main event, the vacant light heavyweight title is on the line as former champion Jiri Prochazka (32-5-1) takes on top contender Carlos Ulberg (13-1).
The prelims begin on Paramount Plus at 5:30 PM ET with the main card beginning at 9:00 PM ET. You can follow along below for live results from tonight’s action.
UFC 327 Main Card
Light Heavyweight Title: Jiri Prochazka – Carlos Ulberg
Light Heavyweight: Azamat Murzakanov – Paulo Costa
Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes – Josh Hokit
Light Heavyweight: Dominick Reyes – Johnny Walker
Featherweight: Cub Swanson – Nate Landwehr
Prelims
Featherweight: Patricio Pitbull – Aaron Pico
Welterweight: Kevin Holland – Randy Brown
Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot – Esteban Ribovics
Strawweight: Tatiana Suarez – Lupita Godinez
Lightweight: MarQuel Mederos – Chris Padilla
Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum – Vicente Luque
Welterweight: Charles Radtke def. Francisco Prado by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
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