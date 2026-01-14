UFC 327 goes down in Miami on April 11th and there is going to be a really fun light heavyweight matchup that’ll go down on the card. Former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa (15-4) is moving up to 205 to take on the sixth ranked Azamat Murzakanov (16-0). Laerte Viana was the first to report the news.

Starting out with Costa, he was originally scheduled to face Brunno Ferreira in March at 185, but he pulled out of that fight. While the reasons were unclear, Costa is now moving up to light heavyweight. The last time we saw him was in July when he looked great in a win over Roman Kopylov.

Now, he’ll take on one of the most dangerous contenders at 205. Azamat Murzakanov made his UFC debut back in March 2022 and over the last four years, Murzakanov has been dominant inside the octagon. He’s gone a perfect 6-0 with five finishes. In his last fight, he knocked out the dangerous Aleksandar Rakic in the first round.