UFC 327 goes down in Miami on April 11th and last night, Dana White took to social media to announce the card. One of the fights announced on the card is a banger featherweight matchup between two former Bellator greats.

Former Bellator world champion Patricio Pitbull (37-8) will be taking on top contender Aaron Pico (13-5). This is a massive fight for both men as they look to move towards the top ten with a win.

Starting with Pico, we last saw him in his UFC debut back in August where he took on Lerone Murphy. Pico looked great in that fight until he was caught with a spinning back elbow that knocked him out. That loss was Pico’s first loss not tied to injury since 2019.

Patricio Pitbull last fought in July where he picked up his first win inside the octagon. He defeated Dan Ige after he lost his UFC debut to Yair Rodriguez. He was then supposed to fight Losene Keita in September, but Keita missed weight and the fight was called off.