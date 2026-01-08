UFC 327 is scheduled for April 11th and while it hasn’t been officially announced, the event is expected to take place in Miami. On the card, we are going to see a big time matchup in the women’s strawweight division featuring two top six contenders.

Former title challenger Tatiana Suarez (11-1) will be taking on Loopy Godinez (14-5). Krazy Kev on X was the first to report the matchup.

Starting with Suarez, she’ll be looking for her second straight win. Just a little under a year ago, Suarez finally got her shot at UFC gold against Zhang Weili.

After a good first round, things went downhill for Suarez and she lost a lopsided decision to Weili. She returned back in September where she won a decision over another former title challenger in Amanda Lemos.

Loopy Godinez entered the UFC undefeated and the LFA champion. However, she went just 7-5 in her first 12 fights inside the octagon. That said, she’s really looked good in her last two fights which included a win over former champion Jessica Andrade. A win over Suarez would be massive as she tries to insert herself into the title picture at 115 pounds.