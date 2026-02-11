UFC 327 goes down in Miami on April 11th and the card is starting to fill out. We now know that there is going to be a really fun welterweight matchup on the card between two men knocking on the door of the rankings at 170.

Krazy Kev on X was the first to report that welterweight contenders Kevin Holland (28-15, 1 NC) and Randy Brown (20-7) will square off inside the octagon in April. Both men are looking to get back in the win column.

Starting out with Randy Brown, he last fought in November when he was stopped by Gabriel Bonfim. That loss dropped him to 10-4 in his last fourteen fights. Quietly, Randy Brown has been a consistent performer in the UFC’s welterweight division.

During that 10-4 stretch dating back to June 2019, the losses came against Bonfim, Jack Della Maddalena, and Vicente Luque. The other loss came against Bryan Battle and that was a split decision that many, including myself, thought he won.

Now, he’ll take on Kevin Holland. Holland became a star in 2020 going 5-0 with wins over Anthony Hernandez and Jacare Souza. However, it’s been a mixed bag of results for Holland since that breakout year. Holland is one of the more active fighters in the UFC having fought 28 times since his octagon debut back in 2018.

After bouncing back and forth between 170 and 185, Holland focused back on the welterweight division last year. He started strong with two good wins but then suffered back-to-back losses to Daniel Rodriguez and Mike Malott. Granted, the Malott fight was controversial due to the multiple low blows Holland took in that fight.