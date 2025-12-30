UFC 327 is going down on April 11th and while not officially announced, the card is set to take place in Miami, Florida. MMA Mania confirmed today after an initial report from Krazy Kev MMA that former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes (15-5) will be taking on 12th ranked Johnny Walker (22-9, 1 NC).

Starting with Walker, he’s going to be looking for his second straight win. The last time we saw him was back in August when he took on China’s Zhang Mingyang in China. Walker was a huge underdog, but he was able to pull off the upset scoring a second round TKO victory.

That win was Walker’s first win since a decision win over Anthony Smith back in 2023. Following the win over Zhang, Walker had been finished in back-to-back fights by Volkan Oezdemir and Magomed Ankalaev.

Speaking of getting finished, that’s what happened to Dominick Reyes in his last fight. Reyes last fought against Carlos Ulberg in September and got stopped in the first round. That loss to Ulberg snapped a three-fight win streak for Reyes which turned his career around and made him a top UFC light heavyweight contender once again.