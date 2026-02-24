UFC 327 has been officially announced for April 11th in Miami, Florida. Today, the promotion took to social media to announce several fights that are official for the card. Included in the announcements was a very intriguing heavyweight matchup.

Former title challenger Curtis Blaydes (19-5) will make his return as he takes on rising contender Josh Hokit (8-0). Hokit is currently unranked while Blaydes is ranked 4th in the heavyweight division.

As you can tell, they are giving the rocket ship treatment to Hokit. Hokit just earned a UFC contract on The Contender Series back in August. So far, he’s 2-0 with two first round finishes earning performance bonuses for both performances. He’s brash on the microphone and his personality is why he’s likely getting this quick shot at the top five.

The last time we saw Curtis Blaydes was over the summer last year when he defeated promotional newcomer Rizvan Kuniev. This is the second straight fight where Blaydes will defend his spot in the top five against someone without an official ranking. Blaydes is 5-2 in his last seven with the two losses coming against Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich.