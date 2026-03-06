Tomorrow night, UFC 326 goes down in Las Vegas with the BMF title up for grabs. In the main event, we will see a highly anticipated rematch between BMF champ Max Holloway (27-8) and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (36-11). Official weigh-ins begin at 12:00 PM ET and you can follow along below for live results.

UFC 326 Main Card

BMF Championship (Lightweight): Max Holloway (155.5) – Charles Oliveira (156)

Middleweight: Caio Borralho (186) – Reinier de Ridder (185.5)

Bantamweight: Rob Font (136) – Raul Rosas Jr. (135.5)

Lightweight: Drew Dober (156) – Michael Johnson (155.5)

Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues (186) – Brunno Ferreira (184)

Prelims

Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt (136) – Xiao Long (135.5)

Middleweight: Donte Johnson (185.5) – Cody Brundage (185.5)

Featherweight: Alberto Montes (145.5) – Ricky Turcios (146)

Flyweight: Cody Durden (125.5) – N. Tumendemberel (125.5)

Flyweight: Sumudaerji (126) – Jesus Aguilar (125.5)

Light Heavyweight: Rafael Tobias (204) – Diyar Nurgozhay (205.5)

Featherweight: Gaston Bolanos (145.5) – *Jeong Yeong Lee (N/A)

Light Heavyweight: Luke Fernandez (205) – Rodolfo Bellato (204.5)

*Jeong Yeong Lee did not weigh in due to weight management issues and the fight with Gaston Bolanos has been cancelled.