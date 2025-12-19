UFC 326 goes down on March 7th in Las Vegas and there’s a reported big time showcase in the middleweight division that’ll go down on the card. Former title challenger Paulo Costa (15-4) will try to win his second in a row as he takes on Brunno Ferreira (15-2). The fight is being reported by Leo Guimaraes on X.

This is a massive opportunity for Ferriera who had an incredible year in 2025. After getting submitted by Abus Magomedov last October, Ferreira went a perfect 3-0 this year with his most recent win just being a few weeks ago against Marvin Vettori. That said, he missed weight in that fight so he’s looking to get back in the good graces of the UFC.

To do that, he’ll be taking on Paulo Costa in March. Costa last fought in July where he took on Roman Kopylov and he looked sensational in that matchup. Costa looked incredibly fast and he dropped Kopylov in that fight. He looked like the old Costa and he needed that win badly after going 1-4 in five fights after being 13-0.