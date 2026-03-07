In the featured matchup on the main card of UFC 326, we are going to see a very intriguing matchup in the bantamweight division. Longtime ranked contender Rob Font (22-9) will try to hold onto his spot in the rankings as he takes on Raul Rosas Jr (11-1).

These two were originally supposed to fight at Noche UFC last September, but Rosas Jr had to pull out of the fight. Font ended up facing David Martinez and he suffered a decision loss which snapped his two-fight win streak. Raul Rosas Jr is fighting for the first time in a year and he’s carrying in a four-fight win streak into the octagon tonight.

UFC 326 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 326 bantamweight contest kicked off with immediate pressure from Font. Font is trying to use a lot of pressure here behind his jab. Low kick from Rosas Jr starts his striking. Very low stance from Rob Font as he’s trying to prepare himself for the takedown attempt from Rosas Jr.

Body kick from Font and Rosas Jr fires back a jab. Sharp jab from Font snaps the head back of Rosas Jr. Big low kick from Rosas Jr. Font swings wildly with a big right hand that misses. Another low kick from Rosas Jr but this one is caught by Font. Big right hand lands for Rosas Jr.

Font lands a big combination against the fence. Easy takedown from Rosas Jr and he has half the round to work here. Font forces a scramble and gets back to his feet but he’s taken right back down by Rosas Jr. Rosas Jr is very heavy here with the control. Font uses the fence to get up and he’s dragged right back down.

Font up again and he’s trying to break free. He just can’t break free and Rosas Jr takes him back down. The round ends and it’s 1-0 Rosas Jr at UFC 326.

Round 2

The second round starts with more forward pressure from Rob Font but it’s Rosas Jr that starts the striking. Big left hand lands clean for Rosas Jr and then he goes right back to the takedown attempt. However, Font defends well and swings to the back of Rosas Jr. Rosas Jr scrambles and now he ends up on top with four minutes left to work.

Font is doing well to defend but Rosas Jr is just staying on him here. Rosas Jr gets to the back and Font forces a brief scramble and he almost ends up on top. Rosas Jr sees what Font is doing and he gets the better of the position. They end up on their feet for a second and Rosas Jr takes Font right back down.

One minute left to work and Rosas Jr is just absolutely controlling the grappling here. Font is trying to defend but he’s not able to do much here. The round ends and it’s another for Raul Rosas Jr.

Round 3

Entering the final round at UFC 326 and Rob Font needs a finish here. He’s opening with pressure but Rosas Jr circles away. Big right hand misses over the top from Font. Both men trade big shots in the center. Font closes the distance but it allows Rosas Jr to get a single leg and Font gets taken down.

Rosas Jr trying to advance the position here. Font uses the fence to get back to his feet but once again, Rosas Jr takes him right back down. This is just rinse and repeat at this point. Font gets back to his feet against the fence and Rosas Jr takes him right back down. Just dominant control from Raul Rosas Jr.

90 seconds left and it’s going to take a miracle for Rob Font. Another big takedown from Raul Rosas Jr. Font isn’t giving up but he just doesn’t have an answer for the grappling. The fight ends and it’ll be a clean sweep of the scorecards for Raul Rosas Jr at UFC 326.

Raul Rosas Jr def. Rob Font by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)