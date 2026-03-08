In the main event of UFC 326, we are going to see a rematch that’s more than ten years in the making. BMF champion Max Holloway (27-8) will be defending his title against former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (36-11).

The first time these two fought, it ended with an injury after Oliveira shot in for a takedown just over 90 seconds into the first round. Since then, both men have gone on to have Hall of Fame careers. Holloway became UFC featherweight champion while Oliveira became the lightweight champion.

Now, they rematch more than ten years after their first fight with the promotion’s BMF title up for grabs.

UFC 326 Recap

Round 1

The first round at UFC 326 begins with a touch of the gloves. Big leg kick from Oliveira starts the striking and he doubles up on it. Sharp jab from Holloway starts his striking and now a 1-2 from Holloway. Holloway getting off with his boxing early. Huge combination from Oliveira against the fence and Oliveira grabs Holloway.

Slam from Oliveira and he’s immediately in side control. Holloway looking to create separation but he eats a massive elbow from Do Bronx and Oliveira goes right back to side control. Holloway goes to scramble and he gives up his back. Holloway is up but Oliveira is on the back.

Oliveira attacking a rear naked choke. Holloway is defending for now but he’s in a world of trouble here. Oliveira is chaining rear naked choke attempts here and Holloway is doing everything he can to defend. Good shots from Oliveira here. 90 seconds left and Holloway is just trying to survive here.

Holloway is doing an amazing job defending. Oliveira goes for a neck crank but Holloway fights through it. The round ends and that’s a round for Oliveira but a huge moral victory for Max Holloway at UFC 326.

Round 2

Second round and here we go as they touch gloves. Body kick from Oliveira and a 1-2 from Holloway. Big combination from Holloway and Oliveira fires a counter. Big entry from Oliveira and he pushes Holloway against the fence. Huge takedown from Oliveira.

Immediately, Oliveira is starting to attack the positions on the ground. It’s all Charles Oliveira on the ground and Holloway is back to survival mode. Do Bronx is an absolute tank on the ground. Holloway defends the submissions and now Oliveira opens up with massive elbows.

Holloway is doing everything he can to survive on the ground here. Nasty neck crank here from Oliveira and Holloway is trapped. Holloway survives and Oliveira still has a minute to work.

Holloway’s defense on the ground is something to write about because I don’t know many who would survive this with Charles Oliveira. The round ends and it’s 2-0 Oliveira at UFC 326.

Round 3

Entering the third and both men exchange in the center to start the round. Oliveira gets right back to a body lock and he pushes Holloway against the fence. Holloway is standing up for now but he looks frustrated with the position. Oliveira is just leaning on him here.

Slam takedown from Oliveira and he’s in side control with three and a half minutes to work. Oliveira is very heavy here with the pressure. Oliveira switches to the mount and he has more than half the round remaining. Holloway is once again in a ton of trouble. Max Holloway just has no answers for Charles Oliveira right now.

Nasty elbow now from Do Bronx and he’s doing more offense here with short elbows. Holloway gets things back to half guard but Oliveira is doing tremendous work going chest on chest. The round comes to an end after little offense in the final minute and it’s a dominant 3-0 for Oliveira at UFC 326.

Round 4

Fourth round begins and here we go. Big leg kick from Oliveira to start the striking. Holloway circling and he eats a right. Big 1-2 from Holloway fired back and now a right straight from Oliveira. Oliveira goes right back to the grappling and he gets a body lock.

Holloway defends for a bit but Oliveira gets him down with a slam. Max Holloway just has nothing for Charles Oliveira right now. Oliveira is controlling things and he moves to the mount. Three nasty elbows in a row from Oliveira and he’s really opening up with his ground strikes when he can.

Holloway is forced to move after being hit with some brutal elbows and Oliveira gets his back. One minute left in the round and this is all Charles Oliveira. The round comes to a close and it’s another dominant round from Do Bronx.

Round 5

Entering the final round and Max Holloway needs a finish at UFC 326. They touch gloves and here we go. Massive combination from Oliveira and that stunned Holloway. Oliveira immediately tries to chain the momentum into a takedown but Holloway defends and he ends up on top.

Oliveira immediately starts working on a sweep from the bottom. Holloway backs away and he tries to get space but Oliveira gets right back on him. Takedown from Charles Oliveira and that honestly might be the fight. Max Holloway deserves a lot of credit for surviving but it’s been all Charles Oliveira.

Holloway gets back to his feet and Oliveira backs away. They point to the ground and they throw. Oliveira lands a huge right that staggers Holloway and then Holloway fires back. The fight ends and Charles Oliveira is going to be the UFC’s new BMF.

Charles Oliveira def. Max Holloway by Unanimous Decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)