In the co-main event of UFC 326, we are going to see a pivotal matchup in the middleweight division. Top ten contenders will battle it out as Caio Borralho (17-2) takes on Reinier De Ridder (21-3).

Both of these men entered the octagon tonight looking to bounce back. RDR lost to Brendan Allen last October which was his first loss in the UFC after a perfect 4-0 start which included a win over former champion Robert Whittaker.

Caio Borralho lost to Nassourdine Imavov back in September which was his first loss inside the octagon. After earning a contract on The Contender Series, Borralho had won his first seven fights before falling short to Imavov.

UFC 326 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 326 middleweight contest begins with a spinning back kick from Borralho. Very kick heavy in the opening minute from Borralho. De Ridder throws a leg kick of his own but then Borralho fires three more. Jab to the body from Borralho. Bad takedown attempt from RDR and Borralho shrugs him off.

Both men trade leg kicks and De Ridder pushes forward. Big right counter from Borralho as RDR pushes forward. Jab now from Borralho and a huge left. An accidental low blow from De Ridder pauses the action. Back to it and RDR pushes forward with a combination. Huge left from Borralho and that stung De Ridder.

De Ridder fires back and Borralho lands to the body. Big left over the top now from RDR. Another massive left lands for Borralho. Huge check right from Caio Borralho snaps the head back of De Ridder. Another big left from Borralho. Low kick now from De Ridder. Nasty shot to the body lands for Borralho.

Nice takedown from De Ridder and Borralho uses the fence to get back to his feet. Borralho is doing a great job of defending the takedown but De Ridder gets a brief takedown. I still give the first to Borralho at UFC 326.

Round 2

Entering the second and you have to think that De Ridder will go right back to the takedowns. Borralho lands a huge right hand to start the round and RDR might be hurt here. A nice left now from Borralho and a now a leg kick. Right over the top lands for RDR.

Lead right hook and a left straight from Borralho. De Ridder is taking the shots well but Borralho is landing a ton here. Takedown attempt from De Ridder and he’s working hard to take down Borralho. They are clinching against the fence and Borralho has the better of the position for now.

RDR reverses it and Borralho tries to break free. However, RDR won’t let him break away. De Ridder now dives on a single but Borralho stays on his feet. RDR abandons the takedown attempt and they are back to striking. Leg kick from Borralho and a jab to the body. Left over the top from De Ridder.

Big combination now from De Ridder. Another nasty leg kick from Borralho but RDR fires back a combination. De Ridder is the one landing more here. The round ends and I have RDR winning that round.

Round 3

Entering the final round and Borralho lands big to start the final round. Big right now from Borralho and RDR fires back. Huge knee to the body from De Ridder and Borralho gets a takedown with four minutes left in the round. Borralho is in full control here with both men looking very tired.

Short shots from both men and Borralho looks to advance. Mount now for Borralho and then he shifts to side control. Borralho looks like he’s trying to set something up. De Ridder now using his legs to try and set something up but Borralho is defending well.

Back to their feet after De Ridder forces a scramble. Combination from De Ridder. Both men trade shots in the center. Big left from RDR and Borralho lands a leg kick. Combination now from De Ridder. Big shot to the body from Borralho. Another nasty kick from Borralho and a big right hand. The fight ends and I have it 29-28 Borralho at UFC 326.

Caio Borralho def. Reinier De Ridder by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)