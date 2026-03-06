Tomorrow night in the featured matchup on the main card of UFC 326, we are going to see a very intriguing matchup in the bantamweight division. Longtime ranked contender Rob Font (22-9) will try to hold onto his spot in the rankings as he takes on Raul Rosas Jr (11-1).

Starting with Font, he was supposed to face Rosas Jr at Noche UFC last September. However, Rosas Jr fell out and he faced David Martinez. Font lost a decision to Martinez which halted his two-fight win streak. Prior to that loss, Font had wins over Jean Matsumoto and Kyler Phillips.

Raul Rosas Jr earned a UFC contract when he was just 17-years-old back in 2022. Because he wasn’t 18, his parents actually had to sign off on him fighting. The Mexican prospect won his octagon debut by first round submission just a few months later when he had turned 18.

Rosas Jr did suffer his lone career loss in his next fight, but he’s bounced back very well. He’s won four fights in a row leading up to UFC 326 with his last fight being just under a year ago when he beat Vince Morales by decision.

UFC 326 Prediction

In my opinion, this breakdown and prediction is about as easy as it gets. Rob Font has always been known for having really good boxing and that is still true ahead of tomorrow night’s fight. It’s also very true that Font has never been able to defend takedowns very well.

Rosas Jr is a very strong wrestler and he’s only getting better. If he comes forward tomorrow night and he’s able to get ahold of Font at UFC 326, I don’t see Font being able to stop his takedowns. Font’s one path to victory is if Rosas Jr gets really tired before the final round which would allow Font to up his pace and potentially break the prospect.

That said, I think even a tired Raul Rosas Jr might be able to take Font down. I think Rosas Jr gets the biggest win of his career tomorrow night and he’ll be in the UFC rankings come next week. I’m going with a decision, but I think there’s also a real chance for a submission.

Prediction: Raul Rosas Jr by Decision