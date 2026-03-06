Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC 326, we are going to see a rematch that’s more than ten years in the making. BMF champion Max Holloway (27-8) will be defending his title against former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (6-11).

Back when these two first fought in 2015, the fight ended quickly and without a definite ending. Oliveira got injured shooting for a takedown in the first round and the fight was over before it really got going. Since then, both men have put together Hall of Fame careers.

Holloway went on to become the UFC featherweight champion and then in April 2024, he knocked out Justin Gaethje to become the BMF champion. In his lone BMF title defense, he dominated Dustin Poirier in Poirier’s last fight last July.

Oliveira went on to become the UFC lightweight champion and he defeated the likes of Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier. Last June, he was knocked out by Ilia Topuria in a vacant lightweight title fight. That said, he bounced back incredibly well dominating and submitting Mateusz Gamrot in October.

UFC 326 Prediction

I love and I hate that this fight is happening tomorrow night. I love it because it’s absolutely a banger of a matchup and it’s a true BMF title fight in my eyes. I also hate that this fight is happening because these are two of the most lovable guys in the UFC and the ultimate fan favorites.

Both of these men are so much better than they were when they first fought. Max Holloway seems like he’s entering a new prime at lightweight and Charles Oliveira showed in his last fight that he’s still one of the best in the world.

One thing to watch in this fight is how Oliveira handles the shots from Holloway. I don’t know if featherweight Max Holloway would’ve had the power to put Oliveira away. That said, at lightweight, Holloway is carrying a lot more pop in his shots. Just ask Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

On the feet, Holloway should have the advantage here with his speed and volume. However, don’t sleep on Oliveira and his power. Justin Gaethje still says that nobody in his career hit him harder than Charles Oliveira. Oliveira definitely has the power to keep Holloway honest at UFC 326.

To me, this fight ultimately comes down to Oliveira’s ability to get the fight on the ground. If he can get Holloway down, I think he has a real chance to submit the current BMF champion. However, if it stays on the feet, Holloway is going to win this.

I think that both men are going to take some damage in this one, but I think the fight ends in the championship rounds. I think Holloway will have built up enough damage on Oliveira where eventually, he’s going to find the finishing combination. I don’t think he puts him out cold, but I think you’ll see a stoppage at UFC 326.

Prediction: Max Holloway by TKO