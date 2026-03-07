avatar
March 7, 2026
MMA: UFC 300 - Gaethje vs Holloway
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

UFC 326 goes down tonight in Las Vegas with the BMF title up for grabs. In the main event, we will see a highly anticipated rematch between BMF champ Max Holloway (27-8) and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (36-11). The card begins at 5:30 PM ET with the early prelims and the main card begins at 8:00 PM ET on Paramount+.

UFC 326 Main Card

BMF Championship (Lightweight): Max HollowayCharles Oliveira

Middleweight: Caio BorralhoReinier de Ridder

Bantamweight: Rob FontRaul Rosas Jr.

Lightweight: Drew DoberMichael Johnson

Middleweight: Gregory RodriguesBrunno Ferreira

Prelims

Bantamweight: Cody GarbrandtXiao Long

Middleweight: Donte JohnsonCody Brundage

Featherweight: Alberto Montes def. Ricky Turcios by Submission (Anaconda Choke) – Round 2

Flyweight: N. Tumendemberel def. Cody Durden by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Flyweight: Sumudaerji def. Jesus Aguilar by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Light Heavyweight: Diyar Nurgozhay def. Rafael Tobias by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Light Heavyweight: Rodolfo Bellato def. Luke Fernandez by TKO – Round 1

avatar
By Daniel Cunningham
By Daniel Cunningham
