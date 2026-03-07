UFC 326 goes down tonight in Las Vegas with the BMF title up for grabs. In the main event, we will see a highly anticipated rematch between BMF champ Max Holloway (27-8) and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (36-11). The card begins at 5:30 PM ET with the early prelims and the main card begins at 8:00 PM ET on Paramount+.
UFC 326 Main Card
BMF Championship (Lightweight): Max Holloway – Charles Oliveira
Middleweight: Caio Borralho – Reinier de Ridder
Bantamweight: Rob Font – Raul Rosas Jr.
Lightweight: Drew Dober – Michael Johnson
Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues – Brunno Ferreira
Prelims
Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt – Xiao Long
Middleweight: Donte Johnson – Cody Brundage
Featherweight: Alberto Montes def. Ricky Turcios by Submission (Anaconda Choke) – Round 2
Flyweight: N. Tumendemberel def. Cody Durden by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Flyweight: Sumudaerji def. Jesus Aguilar by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Light Heavyweight: Diyar Nurgozhay def. Rafael Tobias by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Light Heavyweight: Rodolfo Bellato def. Luke Fernandez by TKO – Round 1
