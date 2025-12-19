The UFC will be in Las Vegas on March 7th and today, we learned that a former bantamweight champion will be competing on the card. Former champion Cody Garbrandt (14-7) will be taking on China’s Xiao Long (27-10).

Starting with Long, he’s going to be looking for the biggest win of his career. Back in 2021, Long fought on The Contender Series and lost a decision. Then, he went 2-0 on Road to UFC which earned him a contract and he made his promotional debut last year. Since making his debut, he’s gone 1-2.

Crazy to think that it’s been essentially nine years since Cody Garbrandt’s flawless performance against Dominick Cruz. That night, Garbrandt moved to 11-0 and became the UFC bantamweight champion. Really, it’s been all downhill since that moment.

Garbrandt dealt with numerous injuries and he suffered some devastating losses. Since that Cruz championship win, Garbrandt is just 3-7 in his last ten fights including back-to-back losses ahead of the March card. If he can’t beat Long in March, it might be the end of the road for “No Love”.