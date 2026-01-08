UFC 326 on March 7th is getting a fun one in the bantamweight division with a ranking on the line. 12th ranked contender Rob Font (22-9) will be looking to defend his spot in the rankings as he takes on rising prospect Raul Rosas Jr (11-1).

MMA Fighting was the first to report the booking. Originally, these two were paired against each other for last year’s Noche UFC card but an injury forced forced Rosas out of the fight. Font ended up fighting on the card against David Martinez where he lost a decision. Prior to that, Font had won back-to-back fights.

When they make the walk in March, it will be Rosas Jr’s first fight in almost a year. The last time we saw him, he picked up a decision win over Vince Morales which was his fourth win in a row. If he’s able to get a win over Font, he’ll finally take that step into the rankings which will be huge for his career.