UFC 326 goes down on Saturday, March 7th in Las Vegas and this morning, we learned about a massive matchup that’s being targeted for that card. Leo Guimaraes MMA reported this morning that top middleweight contenders Caio Borralho (17-2, 1 NC) and Reinier De Ridder (21-3) will face each other on the card.

Both Borralho and RDR fought in recent months in potential title eliminators. Borralho faced Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Paris in September and lost a decision.

The loss was Borralho’s first loss since his second professional fight and it was his first loss inside the octagon. Prior to that, he was 8-0 in the UFC with wins over the likes of Jared Cannonier, Paul Craig, and Abus Magomedov.

Reinier De Ridder made his octagon debut last November and he went on an incredible run. In a span of nine months, De Ridder went 4-0 with wins over Robert Whittaker, Bo Nickal, Kevin Holland, and Gerald Meerschaert.

He was supposed to headlined UFC Vancouver against Anthony Hernandez in October. However, Hernandez suffered an injury and De Ridder faced Brendan Allen. RDR gassed badly in the fight and after a great first round, De Ridder hit a wall and ultimately his corner stopped the fight before the fifth round.

Both De Ridder and Borralho need a win in this one to re-establish themselves at the top of the division.