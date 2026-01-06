UFC 326 goes down on March 7th in Las Vegas and there’s a reported big time showcase in the middleweight division that’ll go down on the card. Laerte Viana first reported yesterday that Gregory Rodrigues (18-6) and Brunno Ferreira (15-2) will be running it back in March.

Originally, Ferreira was supposed to face Paulo Costa on the card. However, shortly after the fight was announced, Costa had to pull out of the fight and now this rematch has been booked. These two fought back in 2023 with Ferreira scoring a first round finish over Rodrigues.

Since then, Ferreira has gone 5-2 including three wins in a row leading up to UFC 326. He will be looking to make it 2-0 against Rodrigues and he’ll be looking to take his ranking in the process.

Unless things change, Rodrigues will make the walk ranked 14th in the division. After the loss to Ferreira, “Robocop” won three fights in a row leading to a main event against former UFC title challenger Jared Cannonier.

After a great start in that fight, Rodrigues faded and was ultimately finished in the fourth round. After that loss, he’s bounced back very well with two straight wins.