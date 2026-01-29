UFC 325 goes down in Sydney, Australia tomorrow night and in the main event, we are going to see a rematch for the featherweight title. The champion Alexander Volkanovski (27-4) will look to retain his title was also picking up his second win over challenger Diego Lopes (27-7).

The official weigh-ins are set to begin at 11:00 PM ET and you can follow along below for live results.

UFC 325 Main Card

Featherweight Championship: Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) – Diego Lopes (145)

Lightweight: Dan Hooker (155.75) – Benoit Saint-Denis (155.75)

Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev (155.5) – Mauricio Ruffy (155.25)

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa (265.5) – Tallison Teixeira (259)

Lightweight: Quillan Salkilld (155.5) – Jamie Mullarkey (155.5)

Prelims

Light Heavyweight: Junior Tafa (205.25) – Billy Elekana (204)

Middleweight: Cam Rowston (184.5) – Cody Brundage (184.75)

Middleweight: Jacob Malkoun (185.75) – Torrez Finney (185.75)

Welterweight: Jonathan Micallef (170.25) – Oban Elliott (169.75)

Featherweight: Kaan Ofli (145.25) – Yizha (145.5)

Road to the UFC Finals

Lightweight: Dom Mar Fan (154.75) – Sang Uk Kim (155.75)

Featherweight: Sebastian Szalay (145.75) – Keiichiro Nakamura (145.25)

Bantamweight: Sulangrangbo (135.75) – Lawrence Lui (135.25)

Flyweight: Namsrai Batbayar (126) – Aaron Tau ()