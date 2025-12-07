UFC 325 goes down on January 31st in Australia and on tonight’s PPV broadcast, we saw a bunch of fights announced for that card. Including in the announcements was the co-main event which will feature Benoit Saint-Denis (16-3) taking on Dan Hooker (24-13).

Saint-Denis will make the walk as the eighth ranked lightweight after really turning things around in 2025. BSD entered 2024 on the doorstep of a title shot but he suffered two bad losses to Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano. That said, he went a perfect 3-0 in 2025 with stoppages over Mauricio Ruffy and Beneil Dariush.

Standing across from him in Australia will be Dan Hooker. Hooker makes the quick turnaround after losing a tough fight to Arman Tsarukyan just a couple of weeks ago at UFC Qatar. That loss snapped a three-fight win streak which included wins over Mateusz Gamrot and Jalin Turner.