UFC 325 goes down on January 31st in Australia and it will be the promotion’s second card of their historic Paramount deal. Dana White announced that the second Paramount card will be headlined by a featherweight title rematch.

Alexander Volkanovski (27-4) makes his return as he takes on Diego Lopes (27-7) for a second time. The last time Volkanovski fought was back in April when he clearly beat Lopes over the course of five rounds. I’m a little surprised that the UFC is running it back considering the presence of top contenders Lerone Murphy and Movsar Evloev.

Nevertheless, Lopes is getting a second crack at the title off his win at Noche UFC against Jean Silva. In that fight, Lopes and Silva went to war with Lopes ultimately securing a finish. Now, one of the more popular contenders is getting another shot at the title.