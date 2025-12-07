UFC 325 goes down on January 31st in Australia and on tonight’s PPV broadcast, we saw a bunch of fights announced for that card. Included in the announcements is an absolute banger between two ranked lightweight contenders. 9th ranked Rafael Fiziev (13-4) will look to defend his spot in the top ten against Mauricio Ruffy (12-2).

Ruffy last fought at UFC Paris when he lost to Benoit Saint-Denis. It was a frustrating performance for the sensational striker who just had no answer for the grappling of BSD. That loss snapped a three-fight win streak to start his career inside the octagon. He won’t have to worry about grappling in January as he takes on Rafael Fiziev.

Rafael Fiziev suffered a serious knee injury against Mateusz Gamrot back in 2023 and then returned on short-notice against Justin Gaethje earlier this year. He lost a competitive decision which was his third straight loss. However, he had an incredible win over Ignacio Bahamondes to bounce back in June and now he gets a tremendous opportunity at UFC 325.