UFC 324 goes down on January 24th and it will be the promotion’s first card off their historic Paramount deal. Dana White announced the card on CBS today and the card will feature a bantamweight title fight between Kayla Harrison (19-1) and the greatest of all time Amanda Nunes (23-5).

Nunes will be making her return to the octagon after retiring two and a half years ago. At the time, Nunes had just defended her title against Irene Aldana and then she laid down her belts inside the octagon with nothing left to prove. However, a couple of years later, she got the competitive itch again and now she’s coming back to regain her title.

To do that, she’ll have to defeat the current champion and her former teammate, Kayla Harrison. The two-time Olympic Gold Medalist came over to the UFC in 2024 after her incredible run in the PFL. After two big wins, she got a shot against Julianna Pena earlier this year. Harrison completely dominated and finished Pena to win the title.