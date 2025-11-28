ICYMI, Dana White announced UFC 324 yesterday on CBS. The card goes down on January 24th and it will be the promotion’s first card on Paramount Plus. On the card, we will see a massive heavyweight matchup between the knockout king Derrick Lewis (29-12) will take on surging heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta (16-2).

Starting with Derrick Lewis, this will be his first fight since his knockout win over Tallison Teixeira in the main event of the Nashville fight night back in July. The win was Lewis’ second straight knockout win following his knockout win over Rodrigo Nascimento the year prior. Lewis will be getting ready to turn 41 when he makes the walk on January 24th.

Standing across from him will be Waldo Cortes-Acosta. Cortes-Acosta is coming off two straight first round knockout wins and he’s had an incredible year. He had a speed bump with a decision loss to Sergei Pavlovich, but with knockouts over Shamil Gaziev and Ante Delija over the last month, he’s put himself into contention at the top of the UFC’s heavyweight division.